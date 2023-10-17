Family of hospital employee who died during Covid get Rs 1 crore ex-gratia

New Delhi: Delhi government on Monday disbursed an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family members of 53-year-old employee of a city hospital who lost his life fighting COVID-19, an official statement said.



It has been provided on behalf of the Delhi government’s scheme for Covid warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic, it said.

According to the statement, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand disbursed the amount to the family members of Rajeev Malhotra.

Malhotra worked for 34 years as a dark room assistant at the hospital. He was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital due to Covid and passed away on May 7 2021. He is survived by his wife and two sons, it said.

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s government stands firm with the people of the national capital in every difficult situation and provides support in every adversity. Kejriwal has become the son of Delhi in every possible aspect. He always thinks about the welfare of the city and its people and is deeply committed towards the welfare of every citizen,’ Anand was quoted as saying in the statement.