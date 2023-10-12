False cases being filed against AAP leaders, campaign to end party: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, alleging that he wants to crush the Aam Aadmi Party using agencies like the ED and CBI against its leaders.

Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, met with him at his residence here. The Opposition BJP in Delhi responded to Kejriwal’s charges, alleging that both his government and his party are “inundated” with corruption.

The ED raided Khan’s premises in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some other people. The searches were undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered, official sources said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with the MLA, Kejriwal said, “This is not the only incident where PM Modi has directed the raids on the residence of AAP leaders. Since, the AAP government was formed in Delhi, PM Modi is trying to eliminate AAP with all his might.” “In 2016, the Centre constituted the Shunglu Committee. The Shunglu Committee asked for 400 files, and top officials inspected them thoroughly, yet they did not find corruption of a single penny,” the chief minister said. The AAP national convener claimed that after this, AAP MLAs were “framed” in “fabricated cases”.

“So far, 170 cases have been filed against AAP MLAs, and judgments in 140 cases have been pronounced, all against the Central government. All these judgements unequivocally stated that fabricated cases have been filed and arrests have been made against the AAP MLAs,” he said.

Kejriwal also alleged that in the last two years, senior AAP leaders and ministers have been arrested. He was referring to former ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh.

“The Central government arrested Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, and yesterday, they orchestrated an ED raid on Amanatullah Khan’s residence. Yesterday’s raid at Amanatullah Khan’s residence is also a step towards Modiji’s scheme of things to curb the AAP. So far, corruption involving a single rupee has not been found in any cases,” he asserted.

“If they would have found it, would they have spared Arvind Kejriwal? They didn’t find anything,” the chief minister added.

Reacting to the chief minister’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed, “Delhi has seen governments of both the BJP and the Congress but none of the governments did corruption and nepotism as is being done by the Kejriwal government. Arvind Kejriwal claims that the Centre government is victimising his MLAs and ministers through the cases pending in courts. It seems Kejriwal now does not even trust the courts.”