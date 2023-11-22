Fake call centre busted in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram Cyber Crime Police has busted a fake call centre being run in a rented house and arrested 12 accused, including call centre’s operator and two managers.

An FIR has been registered at cyber crime police station, east, and police are questioning the accused, police said. Nine computers, two laptops, one mobile phone and a modem were recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused duped US citizens by sending voicemails and messages in the name of technical support on behalf of the customer care of multinational companies, they added.

According to the police the accused sent bulk voice mail and messages and duped foreigners through pop ups in the name of technical support. By taking remote access of their computer, laptops through Anydesk, Team Viewer, Ultra Viewer applications, they had taken about 500 to 1000 dollars per customer for technical support. They had charged through gift cards only, said police.

The cyber crime police got a tip-off that the fake call centre was being run from DLF phase 3. A team led by inspector Jasvir conducted a raid on Monday night where more than 12 employees were busy on computers and laptops. Most of them were busy making calls in English using their headphones and working on their systems, said police.

The arrested accused were identified as call centre operator Anant Raj Verma, a resident of Rajajipuram in Uttar Pradesh, managers Sankalp and Rajat Mishra, employees Vivek Singh, natives of Uttar Pradesh, Mayank, Pushpender Chauhan, residents of district Nuh, Vishal, Shivam, natives of Madhya Pradesh, Ravi Shankar, resident of Bhondsi, Vikas Prakash, a native of Kerala, Pushpender Singh, resident of village Nathupur in Gurugram and Ajay Singh of Ludhiana in Punjab, said police.