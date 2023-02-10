Excise policy: Court sends ad firm director to ED custody till Feb 13

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday sent an advertising company director, who is alleged to have run the AAP’s campaign during the 2022 Goa assembly polls, to ED’s custody for “detailed and extensive interrogation” in a Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.



Rajesh Joshi, director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, was produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who sent him for custodial interrogation till February 13.

He was arrested by the ED on Wednesday.

The court noted the submissions made by the ED’s counsel, who said that Joshi played a vital role in laundering of the proceeds of crime.

The court took note of ED’s submission that Joshi was involved in delivery or transmission of the kickback amount of around Rs 30 crore, which was received from the south liquor lobby through hawala channels, and which he delivered to co-accused Vijay Nair.

The court noted that his name has surfaced in the statement made by approver Dinesh Arora. Further, he is also alleged to be the director of the entity engaged by the AAP for advertising and other related works for its campaign for the Goa elections.

It also noted that he was involved in making cash payments for the election campaign related works through the company as well as through some individuals, and the payments were made against some fake invoices and out of the above kickback amount, which were the proceeds of crime.