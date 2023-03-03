Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Excise policy case: Court sends liquor bizman to 5-day ED custody
Delhi

Excise policy case: Court sends liquor bizman to 5-day ED custody

BY MPost2 March 2023 6:42 PM GMT

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday sent liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to five-day Enforcement Directorate custody for interrogation in a money-laundering matter related to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull sent the accused to the agency’s custody after it produced him before the court and sought his custodial interrogation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Dhall was required to be confronted with the other accused persons in the case to unearth the larger conspiracy and find out the money

trail.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X