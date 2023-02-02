Excise case: Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary ch’sheet

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against five individuals and seven companies in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam.



Special Judge M K Nagpal summoned the accused persons — Vijay Nair, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit Arora — on February 23.

He also directed the representatives of the accused companies — Trident Chemphar Ltd, Sri Avantika Contractors (I) Pvt Ltd, Organomix Ecosystems Pvt Ltd, Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, KSJM Spirits LLP, Buddy Retail (TI) Pvt Ltd and Popular Spirits Pvt Ltd to appear before the court on the next date.

“This court is of the considered opinion that there are sufficient grounds and material to proceed further in the matter against all the twelve accused being prosecuted through this supplementary complaint as they all, either directly or indirectly, are found to have attempted to or indulged in or knowingly assisted or have been a party to or actually involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the above scheduled offences case, including its concealment, possession, acquisition, use and projection or claiming it to be untainted properties,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary charge sheet in the excise scam case, alleging cases filed by the agency are “fake” and are used to “topple” or form governments.

He charged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does not file cases to eradicate corruption but to help poach MLAs and topple governments.

“ED has filed 5000 charge sheets under the tenure of current government. How many people have been sentenced? All the cases filed by ED are fake and they are used to topple governments or form them,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.