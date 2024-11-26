Ex-OSD to Ashok Gehlot held in phone-tapping case, granted bail

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested Lokesh Sharma, the former OSD to ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a phone-tapping case of 2020 based on a complaint lodged by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, officials said on Monday.

However, Sharma was granted bail by a local court soon after his arrest by the Crime Branch, police said.

In April this year, Sharma claimed that Gehlot gave him audio clips of purported telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and some Congress leaders discussing “toppling” the then Congress government in Rajasthan in 2020, when the state faced a political crisis.

Police sources said the former officer on special duty (OSD) to Gehlot came to Delhi on Sunday night after being summoned by the Crime Branch.

In March 2021, Shekhawat lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch alleging illegal phone-tapping by the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

Sharma was accused of illegally recording telephone conversations, which were later leaked to the media.

Based on Shekhawat’s complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR against Sharma in March 2021 on charges of criminal

conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and unlawful interception of telegraphic signals (telephone conversations).