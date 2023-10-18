Ex-Navy official who faked his own death arrested after two decades

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a former Indian Navy official, who had been on the run for nearly two decades. The ex-serviceman had allegedly faked his death in 2004 to evade the law, leading to a longstanding manhunt finally coming to an end, officials said on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Balesh Kumar (63), a resident of Haryana’s Panipat, who was a fugitive in two criminal cases, one related to a murder registered at PS Bawana, Delhi, and another concerning a night burglary in Tilak Marg area, Delhi. Following his capture, a new case, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered with the Crime Branch, Delhi.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP Crime Branch stated that the breakthrough in this case came as a result of a secret tip received by SI Mahak Singh, who uncovered Balesh Kumar living incognito in Najafgarh, Delhi, under the alias of “Aman Singh.” A team led by Inspector Devendra Kumar, along with SI Mahak Singh, SI Yeshpal Singh, ASI Deepak Kumar Tyagi, ASI Sudesh Kumar, ASI Anil Kumar, HC Sandeep Kumar, HC Karan Singh, and Warrant Officer Rani, apprehended the fugitive.

Interrogations revealed a complex web of deception. In 2004, Balesh Kumar allegedly set fire to a truck in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Astonishingly, Balesh Kumar managed to fake his death in the incident, leaving one victim unidentified. The police report states that his widow continued to receive his pension benefits, implying a deliberate deception of his demise, Yadav mentioned.

Furthermore, the police investigation has prompted the re-opening of the 2004 case in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where two labourers, Manoj and Mukesh, were tragically killed. Balesh Kumar, who had hired the victims from a Transport Centre in Delhi, had concealed their true identities and origins, making it difficult to trace their families, the official confirmed.

Balesh Kumar had also managed to transfer insurance claim benefits and pension from the Indian Navy to his wife. In a bizarre twist, he registered the truck involved in the Jodhpur incident under his brother Mahinder Singh’s name, enabling them

to claim insurance. He further redirected the truck’s insurance to his wife’s account,

Yadav said.

The murder transpired during a drinking session, where Balesh Kumar and his brother, Sunder Lal, allegedly strangled Rajesh in the heat of an argument over an extramarital affair and monetary transactions. Sunder Lal was previously arrested, while Balesh Kumar’s supposed death certificate was filed, solidifying the faked demise.

In his endeavour to maintain his false identity, Balesh Kumar had gone to great lengths. He obtained official documents under the name “Aman Singh,” including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and Driving License, enabling him to open a bank account.

He joined the Indian Navy as a Steward in 1981, serving until 1996. After retiring, he resided in Santosh Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and even worked as a property agent.

The arrest of Balesh Kumar marks a significant breakthrough in multiple longstanding cases, shedding light on a convoluted tale of deception, faked deaths, and changed identities. Authorities are now pursuing investigations into all connected cases with renewed vigour, the official added.