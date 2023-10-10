Evening water supply to hit at Shastri Park today

New Delhi: Evening water supply will not be available in command area of Shastri Park UGR on Tuesday due to the installation of a flow meter at the 900mm dia outlet line, officials said in a statement.



The water in the morning of October 11 will be available at low pressure.

The shutdown period of services shall be 16 hrs from 10 am on Tuesday to 2am Wednesday. It may vary due to dense population and critical site condition.

The affected areas will be A, B, C and D Block of Shastri Park, DDA Flat Shastri Park, Buland Masjid Shastri Park,Seelampur,Ghonda, -Block, H-Block, A-Block(part) of Gandhi Nagar, CPA Block New Seelampur, Double Story Welcome and adjoining areas.