EOW uncovers Rs 12 cr bank fraud, private bank branch manager held

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested Varun Vashista, the alleged orchestrator of a massive bank fraud case amounting to Rs 12 crore. The arrest follows an extensive investigation into a complaint lodged by a victim who was swindled out of her hard-earned savings, the officials said on Sunday.



DCP EOW Vikram Porwal stated that Varun Vashista (38), residing in Dwarka, Delhi, is accused of devising a sophisticated scheme to defraud the victim, leveraging his position as the Branch Manager at ICICI Bank’s Vikaspuri branch. The complaint, filed under secti

ons 409/420/467/468/471/120B IPC, alleges that Vashista,

along with his accomplice and other bank officials, enticed the victim and her husband into investing substantial amounts, promising attractive returns.

According to the complaint, between 2019 and 2023, the victim and her husband invested roughly Rs. 13.5 crore across two accounts at ICICI Bank, with a portion allocated to fixed deposits. However, suspicions arose in January 2024 when the victim discovered that around Rs 12 crore had been unlawfully siphoned off from their accounts. Investigations revealed that Vashista had created a dozen fake fixed deposit accounts in the victim’s name through forgery, ultimately embezzling their funds, Porwal confirmed.

A specialised police team, under the supervision of ACP EOW Ghanshyam and DCP EOW Vikram K Porwal, pursued the case, leading to Vashista’s arrest. Currently, Vashista remains in police custody, aiding further investigation into the issue. During the inquiry, authorities have seized vital evidence, including over 40 frozen bank accounts, a Hyundai Verna car, and multiple bank cards. Additionally, counterfeit documents allegedly used by Vashista to deceive the victim have been confiscated, alongside his official laptop from ICICI Bank, Vikaspuri Branch, Delhi, Porwal mentioned.

Vashista’s modus operandi involved deceiving the victim into believing that their investments were secure while clandestinely diverting funds for personal gain. Despite

the victim’s trust, Vashista’s actions, characterised by forgery and unauthorised cash withdrawals, resulted in substantial financial losses, the official added.