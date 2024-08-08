Elderly couple killed, son hurt in Prem Nagar roof collapse

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple died and their 45-year-old son was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi’s Rohini, fire services officials said on Wednesday.



Fire officials received a call around 3 am about a roof collapse.

“We immediately rushed three fire tenders and a rescue team to the spot. Three people were brought out from the rubble and taken to a nearby hospital,” a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Doctors declared Sukhran (85) and his 75-year-old wife Gayatri Devi dead and their son Vinod suffered injuries, the official said.

“Vinod was getting treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. We informed the local police,” he added.

The police said a call was received at Prem Nagar police station around 2:57 am about casualties in a roof collapse.

Local police immediately reached the spot and found three people injured. They were shifted to a hospital where two were declared brought dead. Vinod, the victims’ son, was discharged after treatment, a senior officer said. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the roof of the old house collapsed during the night when the family were sleeping inside.

“The bodies have been handed over to relatives after post-mortem. No foul play was noticed. Legal action has been taken,” the officer said.