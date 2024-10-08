ED raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s house in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land “fraud” case against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others, official sources said.



About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched, they said.

According to sources in the ED, the raid focused on a plot of land allotted by the Punjab government for an industrial project that later emerged to be developed for residential purposes, allegedly violating the terms and conditions of the allotment.

The company, according to reports, was granted the land.

A property and an industry company, Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (RPIL), is owned by the Arora brothers.

Among RPIL’s many projects is the Hampton Court Business Park and an upscale residential scheme, ‘Hampton Homes’, on Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana. Sanjeev Arora, who was inducted into Rajya Sabha by AAP in 2022, took to the social media platform X as he said that “I am a law-abiding citizen and will fully

cooperate with the agencies to ensure all their queries are addressed.”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said since central agencies raids on the party became a periodic affair, they never found evidence against his party members.

‘Even the raids at another AAP leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and me myself did not prove fruitful,’ Sisodia said.

Sisodia alleged cases are being fabricated against its party members to weaken it.

Besides Arora, ED has conducted raids on offices of leading industrialists in Punjab, including Hemant Sood, a realtor baron with his office in Ludhiana; Pardeep Aggarwal, who owns Royal City; and Jalandhar businessman Chandra Shekhar.

After the ED raided AAP MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resorting to such actions because he is unable to defeat it in elections.

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi

Manish Sisodia claimed that the raids were not being carried out due to corruption charges but were part of a broader effort to weaken the AAP and its leadership.

“Today, in a bid to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders, the prime minister’s pet agency ED has raided the

home of Sanjeev Arora, who represents us in the Rajya Sabha,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, reacting on the ED raids, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “God is with the Aam Aadmi Party and there is no need to be scared because no wrong has been done.”

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal charged the BJP-led Centre with targeting the party through its agencies in the name of a corruption probe.

The former Delhi chief minister added the agencies had earlier arrested him, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and other party leaders.