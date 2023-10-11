ED & CBI violent in non-BJP ruled states: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed 95 per cent of cases registered by central probe agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate are against Opposition leaders, and asserted its MLA Amanatullah Khan was being raided by the ED in a case he was granted bail in last year.



The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided Khan’s premises in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.

The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed the BJP was scared of the INDIA alliance.

“I would like to say that agencies are silent in BJP-ruled states while in non-BJP states, they are violent. Almost 95 per cent of cases registered by CBI and ED are against opposition leaders from the INDIA alliance. Ever since the INDIA alliance has been formed, Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and other member parties’ leaders have been targeted. This is the fear of the alliance,” he said.

Asserting that BJP has “special affection” for the AAP, he said its leaders Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested in false cases where no trail of ill-gotten wealth was found.

“Today, they are conducting raids at MLA Amanatullah Khan’s residence. He was granted bail in the same case last year in September after being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The court had reprimanded the ACB over the matter,” Chadha said, while reading the court order on the bail.