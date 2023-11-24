Duo held for duping 2 women on pretext of providing jobs at Nabanna

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping two women on the pretext of providing them jobs and handing over forged appointment letters.



According to sources, two sisters from North Kolkata were looking for jobs.

Earlier this year, they went to the house of one Prakash Basu, a friend of their father, on invitation where Basu reportedly told them that he had a good connection at Nabanna and could arrange jobs for both of them in the Urban Development (UD) department but they would have to pay him Rs 37 lakh.

To get the jobs, both the sisters arranged money and paid the amount in phases. After the payment was made, a youth identified as Sayantan Das procured fake appointment letters. He also allegedly received a part of the money.

When the women went to Nabanna to join, they found that the appointment letters were fake. When they told Basu about the incident, he gave the women a few cheques which were given to him by Das but all the cheques bounced.

With no other way, a complaint was lodged in the Jorabagan area. The investigation of the case was taken up by the Anti Fraud Section and recently, both Basu and Das were arrested.

After interrogating the duo, cops came to know that there was another person involved who is suspected to be the mastermind of the racket. Police are trying to find the man.