DU move on attendance aims to boost efficiency, discipline

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and institutional discipline, the University of Delhi has introduced stricter attendance regulations, making biometric recording mandatory for all employees across its departments and colleges.



According to officials, the new system is Aadhaar-based and designed to ensure accurate tracking of employee attendance, minimising discrepancies often associated with manual systems.

The administration has also standardised working hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a limited grace

period extending up to 9:30 a.m. Employees arriving beyond this window may face leave deductions, signalling a firm stance on punctuality.

The university has further streamlined break schedules, including lunch hours, to maintain workflow consistency and improve productivity across offices.

The move is being seen as part of a broader push towards modernising governance practices and ensuring accountability within the institution.

Officials stated that the decision aligns with the university’s commitment to fostering a more professional work culture. “Timely attendance and disciplined functioning are essential for delivering efficient services to students and stakeholders,” a senior officer said.

While the initiative has been welcomed by some as a step towards better governance, it has also sparked discussions among staff regarding its implementation and potential challenges, particularly in adapting to the new system.

The development is expected to significantly reshape daily routines within the university ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of punctuality and responsibility.

Observers note that such measures could set a precedent for other higher education institutions, reflecting a growing emphasis on efficiency and accountability in public administration.