DU declares early winter break from November 13-19

BY MPost10 Nov 2023 6:49 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Delhi University has declared an early winter break from November 13-19 in view of the rising air pollution in the national capital, according to an official notification. The winter break, which is usually given in December, has been revised keeping in mind the GRAP-IV measures being implemented amid the prevailing air pollution in Delhi. All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.

