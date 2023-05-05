DU colleges asked to keep classrooms open till 8 pm

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has directed all its colleges and departments to keep their classrooms and laboratories open from 8 am to 8 pm on



working days to ensure the efficient use of resources. According to the notification issued by the university, the colleges and

departments have been instructed to submit a report on the actions taken by the colleges by May 31.

This mandate was not in place previously but now the university has now issued a notification stating that the change in timings is based on the guidelines provided by the UGC. The aim is to ensure that students can benefit from all the available resources. The UGC’s guideline meant for central universities and other higher educational institutions was issued on January 14. UGC has requested the central universities and HEIs to make appropriate measures for the implementation of the UGC Guidelines for Optimal Utilization of Resources available in Central Universities or HEIs.