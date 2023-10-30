Docs take out march in Delhi

New Delhi: A large number of doctors took out a march here on Sunday and raised among others the issue of violence against healthcare workers, a medical association said.



The protesting doctors began the march from Maulana Azad Medical College and tried to move towards the Rajghat, the medical association said in a statement.

The rally was led by Delhi Medical Association (DMA) president Dr Ashwini Dalmiya and other officials.

“Doctors protested against the unfair treatment by the authorities and repeated violence against the healthcare workers,” the statement said.

A large number of doctors took part in the march, said the medical association, adding the police placed heavy

barricades and prevented the rally from proceeding towards the Rajghat.

The doctors sat on the road for more than an hour during their protest, the statement said.

More than 100 ambulances were also part of the rally.

Every branch of the DMA, the representatives from nursing homes, the Indian Dental Association and its

members and the resident doctors associations of the Delhi hospitals also took part in the march, it added.

The rally culminated at Shaheedi Park near ITO.