DJB preparing micro summer action plan to meet demand, provide better water supply

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board has geared up for the summer season by making preparations to provide a better water supply to the



residents. The DJB held a consultation meeting with the MLAs to help prepare a better Summer Action Plan so that a better plan can be prepared to keep in mind people’s needs.

Two phases of meetings have been held with the MLAs of different constituencies so far to prepare the summer action plan, the DJB announced and added that DJB’s Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj held the third phase of meetings with the MLAs. A micro summer action plan for water will be prepared with the suggestion of the MLAs and in each phase, a meeting is held with 7 to 8 MLAs from different areas to discuss the summer action plan. Several more meetings have been scheduled in multiple phases with the MLAs of other regions which will help the formulation of the summer action plan.

Bharadwaj instructed the DJB officials to make a list of areas, with the help of the MLAs, where residents face acute water shortages during summer. He said that the Board will make optimum use of available resources to ensure that the water supply is better in summer while efforts are also being made to increase the production of water.

A list of demand and supply of water is being prepared this time at the ward level in every assembly constituency. In the list, information regarding the demand and supply of water is collected from different colonies. Such areas are being identified in every assembly where there is a need to improve the water supply in

summer.

The DJB V-C directed the officials that all works should be completed within the stipulated time so that the DJB can complete its preparations for the near summer and the people do not have to face any problems regarding the drinking water supply.