Diamond jubilee meet of Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi:The Department of Psychiatry and NDDTC (National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), celebrated the Diamond Jubilee Meet on October 8, 2023, at Ramalingaswami Board Room.



This event commemorated the 60th anniversary of the initiation of the first regular postgraduate training program (MD) in psychiatry at AIIMS.

The MD Programme in Psychiatry at AIIMS, was inaugurated by the Dr. D. Satyanand, the then Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, in 1963. Since its inception, this department has played a pivotal role in training over 300 psychiatrists, shaping the future of mental healthcare in India.

The primary objective of the Diamond Jubilee Meet was to unite the dedicated educators and enthusiastic students of psychiatry, psychology, and allied disciplines who have contributed significantly to the growth and academic discourse of the department. Over 100 participants came together to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Prof. S. C. Malik, a distinguished alumnus who was not only part of AIIMS’ first undergraduate batch but also the institution’s maiden postgraduate psychiatry program. Prof. Malik shared his experiences spanning over seven decades, offering invaluable insights into the evolution of mental healthcare.

Eminent experts from the field of psychiatry also took stage to reflect on the remarkable growth of psychiatry in India and share their own experiences. The discussions delved into various avenues for developing expertise and contributions of the department to field of mental health. The Diamond Jubilee Meet served as a poignant reunion for esteemed alumni, including Col. DS Goel, who completed his MD in 1968 and traveled all the way from New Zealand for the occasion. Dr. Shekhar Saxena, Former Director, Division of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at WHO, and Dr. Perminder Sachdev, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Sydney, joined virtually to add their voices to the celebration.