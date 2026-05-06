DFS to roll out tech overhaul with AI, GPS & GIS systems as manpower shortage persists

NEW DELHI: Facing a sharp surge in fire emergencies, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) is set to roll out a technology-driven overhaul, including a centralised command and control centre equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), GPS and GIS-based systems this year, even as it struggles with staff shortages and outdated infrastructure, officials said.

As fire calls ring incessantly across the national capital, the department is grappling with acute manpower constraints, obsolete communication systems and largely manual operations that often slow down response time.

The DFS currently has 2,459 operational staff across 71 fire stations, a fraction of the around 24,000 personnel and 120 stations prescribed under the guidelines laid down by Standing Fire Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, highlighting a significant gap in capacity. Amid rising incidents, the DFS is planning to set up the tech-enabled control centre within this year to streamline emergency response and reduce reliance on manual processes. “Currently, many of our systems are manual, including the control room, which can delay operations and leave scope for discrepancies due to lack of recorded data,” Deputy Chief Fire Officer A K Malik stated. “The proposed system will reduce manual intervention, enable real-time tracking of calls and resources, and help deploy the nearest vehicle with optimised routing,” he said.

Officials said fire tenders will be fitted with Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) to improve coordination, while plans are also underway to install cameras in vehicles to enable live monitoring of operations from the DFS headquarters.

Communication remains another concern, with outdated wireless handsets forcing personnel to rely heavily on mobile phones, which may fail during emergencies. “We are procuring new wireless sets and plan to install additional towers to strengthen communication networks,” Malik said. The shortage of manpower has also put pressure on existing staff, especially during peak summer months when fire incidents rise and leaves are often curtailed to maintain operational readiness.

Delhi Fire Service plans expansion, seeks more staff as fire deaths rise to 42. April saw 2,663 calls. Fleet upgraded with tenders, QRVs and bikes to boost

response time.