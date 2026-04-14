DFS orders hospital fire audits, floats EOI for inspections of commercial units across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service has ordered immediate inspections of hospitals and invited agencies through an expression of interest to carry out large-scale audits of commercial establishments, including those operating in residential areas, according to official documents.



The two-pronged move comes in the backdrop of recent fire incidents, including the Palam blaze on March 18 that killed nine members of a family, and the fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha on March 16, where 12 people died. These incidents have prompted authorities to tighten safety checks.

As per an office order dated March 20, issued in view of recent fire incidents and the heightened fire risk during the approaching summer season, all divisional officers and assistant divisional officers have been directed to carry out immediate and comprehensive fire safety inspections in both government and private hospitals across Delhi.

The document states that officers must rigorously verify the functional status of all fire prevention and safety systems, with the exercise to be treated as a priority.

It further states that deputy chief fire officers have been tasked with submitting daily zonal inspection reports to headquarters for monitoring and consolidation, ensuring that the process is tracked closely and completed in a time-bound manner.

Delhi Fire Service has floated an EOI to expand fire safety inspections across commercial and mixed-use areas. While fire calls declined in 2025–26, overall emergencies rose. Budget allocations and infrastructure, including stations and equipment, have been enhanced, alongside awareness drives and Fire Service Week activities.