Delivery man rapes 19-year-old in Greater Noida high-rise, held

Greater Noida: Following a gun battle with police, a 23-year-old delivery agent with an online grocery store was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman when he went to deliver her order and found her alone at her



house located in a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida West.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Badalpur area in Greater Noida. On Friday, the woman had placed an

order through an online grocery service. The delivery agent Sumit came to deliver the items after sometime and as she opened the door, he forcefully entered her flat.

He forced himself upon the woman and raped her. She somehow managed to raise an alarm and the neighbours were alerted. Fearful of getting caught, the accused fled from the spot and residents informed police.

“On the basis of complaint filed by the victim, an FIR under section 376 (punishment for rape), 452 (house tresspass), 323 (criminal assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and teams were formed to arrest him,” said Hirdesh Katheriya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida.

The officer informed that the accused was arrested from Khairpur area in sector 3 of Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida.

“Upon receiving information about the movement of the accused, police teams were deployed and a trap was laid. The accused was intercepted by police and fearing arrest, he snatched a policeman’s gun and opened fire on the police. Police retaliated and the accused received a bullet injury in his leg. He was admitted to hospital for treatment and further investigation is underway,” added Katheriya.

Police said that the elder brother of the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, is a history sheeter from Badalpur police station. He also has criminal tendencies and has been jailed in the past for selling illegal liquor.

“We are finding out more about his criminal history,” the ADCP said.