Delhi’s air ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category for the second consecutive day on Sunday and relief is unlikely until the end of the month, according to weather-monitoring agencies.

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 325, worsening from 304 on Saturday and 261 (“poor”) on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It was 256 on Thursday, 243 on Wednesday and 220 on Tuesday.

The AQI was 286 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 309 in Faridabad, 198 in Gurugram, 281 in Noida and 344 in Greater Noida.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The city’s air quality deteriorated to the “very poor” category on Saturday due to a slow wind speed at night and a dip in temperatures.

The air quality is expected to remain very poor till the end of the month, according to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

According to an analysis conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experiences peak pollution from November 1 to November 15, when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana goes up.

The Delhi government launched a 15-point action plan last month to mitigate air pollution during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and open burning of garbage.

Special drives to check dust, vehicular and industrial pollution are already underway in the city.

In keeping with the practice of the last three years, the Delhi government last month announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and use of firecrackers within the city.

A public awareness campaign — “Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao” — will soon be reintroduced to discourage bursting firecrackers.