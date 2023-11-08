Delhi Univ hosts U-75 workshop on net-zero emissions target

New Delhi: The University of Delhi is taking a leading role in the National Movement of Net-Zero University Campuses, hosting the ‘U-75’ workshop in collaboration with Green TERRE Foundation.



Former Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar emphasised the indispensable role of citizen involvement in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving Net Zero India by 2070.

Addressing the gathering via video, Javadekar highlighted the pressing need for immediate action. He acknowledged the dire air quality crisis in the National Capital Region

(NCR), affecting approximately four crore people, and referred to the region as a “gas chamber.” He further outlined the U-75 campaign’s significance, designed to transform university and college campuses into net-zero or carbon-neutral entities.

The former Union minister stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between universities, college administrations, students, and NGOs to establish this public movement. Key features of the campaign include energy and water conservation, afforestation, efficient waste management, and the adoption of electric vehicle mobility on campuses.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh stressed the importance of the “reduce, reuse, repair, and recycle” approach and noted

that all Delhi University colleges must become zero liquid discharge campuses to achieve net-zero goals.