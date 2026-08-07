Delhi sees dengue and H1N1 spike

New Delhi: Delhi has reported 1,349 confirmed H1N1 (swine flu) cases this year, with no deaths recorded due to the disease, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday, asserting that government hospitals are “fully prepared” to handle patients.



The minister said the government was closely monitoring the H1N1 situation and had directed all government hospitals to ensure adequate treatment facilities and keep a close watch on affected and hotspot areas. Singh said the national capital has also reported 1,379 dengue cases so far, including around 200 patients from outside Delhi, and that hospitals were equipped to manage patients suffering from both diseases.

“Regular testing for H1N1 is being carried out, and around 1,349 people have tested positive so far this year, with the cases increasing this monsoon. All of them are undergoing treatment and many of them got treated and went home. I am happy to say that there has been no mishap due to either dengue or H1N1. The Delhi government, the Health Department and all our hospitals are fully prepared to deal with these diseases,” he told reporters. He said anyone reporting symptoms of H1N1 or dengue was being provided timely treatment and urged people not to panic.