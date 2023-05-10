Delhi riots: HC asks Khalid Saifi to respond to police plea on phone recovery from him in jail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked ‘United Against Hate’ founder Khalid Saifi, in custody in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, to respond to city police’s claim that he was found with a mobile phone in jail.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad told a bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul that an application has been filed in Saifi’s pending bail plea in the matter to bring on record facts pertaining to his “conduct”.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Saifi, said the mobile phone was seized from the barrack where the accused is lodged along with others, and the device does not belong to him. She said a response has also been sent to the jail authorities on the issue.

She contended the application was filed to “prejudice the rights of the accused” in light of the Supreme Court’s recent order upholding the high court verdict granting bail to co-accused Devangana Kalita and others in the same case. “This is how they (jail authorities) are trying to fix me. It is not my phone. This (incident) is from August 2022,” she said.

“Issue notice. Let reply be filed in a week. List after 10 days,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, which had reserved its verdict on Saifi’s bail plea in January.

Prosecutor Prasad also said the accused recently sought interim release from the trial court to attend the last rites of his deceased uncle. However, upon verification, the information pertaining to the dates of the ceremonies was found to be false. John said there was a “communication gap” and and the application was withdrawn subsequently. The senior lawyer also informed the bench that the top court has clarified the accused can seek bail in the present case on the ground of parity with co-accused Kalita and others.