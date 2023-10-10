Delhi Police goes ‘unplugged’ with Miranda House students

New Delhi: Students of Delhi University’s Miranda House recently sat down for a coffee with police and were allowed a view inside the life of a law enforcer with the squad showing up with its “all too human” face.



The North district of Delhi Police with Miranda House held its ‘Coffee with a Cop’ a series of interactions with students in a relaxed setting. For the college, the initiative is meant to help create a gender and safety audit for the university. The first session of the series was held on September 21 - on the occasion of International Day of Peace with a batch of 100 students and was addressed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Police aim to have such chats twice every month with a group of 20 to 40 students and discuss topics ranging from career counselling, law and order, policing, addressing student-police conflict, and community service, Kalsi said.

The officer said the idea behind the initiative is to soften students’ stance towards police who have come to be seen as an “insensitive body.”

He hopes once the beat staffers start interacting with students, they will understand that police are no different and the sight of the ‘khaki’ will soon stop intimidating them.

‘Their attitude towards police will change. The more friendly the interactions would be, the more certainly they will understand that police officials are also sensitive,’ he said.

The Delhi Police said Miranda House College was the first college to be approached by it and it will take its cue for future sessions from this interaction to approach other colleges and universities.

Under the initiative, students will get a chance to interact with the police rank and file, as well as top guns such as the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

These cops will address their queries and counsel them on their careers, Kalsi said.

The idea is also to create a civic sense among college students and familiarise them with “Khaki” by giving them a sneak peek into what it is like being a cop and how as a cop, one deals with emergencies and maintains law and order, Kalsi said.