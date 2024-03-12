Delhi Police dismantles international meth laboratory, one Nigerian arrested

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police dismantled an illegal methamphetamine manufacturing operation, arrested an African drug dealer, and confiscated a significant amount of drugs and production materials.



The police received the information about the production factory through an anonymous source at the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka District, Delhi. The arrested accused was identified as Chigemezu John Udechukwu (29), a resident of Mau, Orlu, Imo State, Nigeria.

According to the Police, acting on a tip-off, the dedicated team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police, comprising several officers, apprehended Udechukwu near JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar, on February 9. The operation was led by Inspector Subhash Chand and supervised by ACP Dwarka Ram Avtar, resulting in the capture of Chigemezu John Udechukwu, marking a notable achievement in the battle against the city’s drug menace.

During the operation, the police recovered 129 grams of high-quality methamphetamine and over 17 kilograms of raw materials from the suspect’s possession, leading to his arrest under the NDPS Act.