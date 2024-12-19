Delhi L-G advises CM to summon Assembly sitting on Dec 19 or 20 to table CAG reports

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has written to Chief Minister Atishi, slamming the AAP government over a “deliberate lapse” in tabling CAG reports in the assembly and advising her to summon a special session of the House on December 19 or 20 to do so.

In his letter on Tuesday, Saxena alleged that there has been a “conscious and deliberate lapse” on the part of the elected government in presenting the 14 reports over the last two years.

In normal course, a legislature is convened for at least three sessions in a year but it is a “travesty” of legislative practice that the Delhi government convened only five sessions in five years, he wrote to the Delhi chief minister.

The L-G said that the third part of the fifth session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on December 4 but yet not prorogued.

“You, being the Leader of the House, in consultation with the Speaker, may convene a special sitting of the Assembly for laying these CAG Reports on December 19 or December 20, given the inordinate delay in the matter and that elections for the Eighth Legislative Assembly are impending,” he said.

The L-G added that ordinarily, he would not have indicated a time frame for calling a special sitting of the House on short notice, but the situation was extraordinary as the term of the current assembly and that of the elected government is set to expire in February 2025.

The issue is currently sub judice as the opposition BJP legislators have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking a direction to the elected government to table the reports in the Assembly.