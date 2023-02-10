Delhi govt to increase capacity of Yamuna Vihar STP

New Delhi: Delhi government has set a target to complete the cleaning of the Yamuna river by the year 2025 and under this project, the capacity of Yamuna Vihar STP will be increased from 45 MGD to 70 MGD so that clean water is disposed of in the Yamuna, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while chairing a meeting with the officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday.



In the meeting, Sisodia approved the project to increase the capacity of Yamuna Vihar STP and to lay a pipeline to ensure that treated water is disposed of in the Yamuna. Under this project, the capacity of Yamuna Vihar STP will be increased from 45 MGD to 70 MGD. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister gave instructions to upgrade the sewage water with modern technology to treat it better, so that the Biological Oxidation Demand (BOD) level of waste water can be brought up to 10.

Emphasising recycling and reuse of treated water, Sisodia said that the treated water coming from STP will not only help in cleaning the Yamuna but will also be very useful for other works. This can

be used for purposes like horticulture and rejuvenation of Delhi’s lakes, etc. to meet the growing demand for potable water.

Sisodia said that under the Delhi Government, various wastewater treatment plants are being upgraded, so that dirty water can be treated and Yamuna can be cleaned. Many STPs have been built with the latest technology with effluent discharge standards of TSS-10 mg per liter, which can remove nitrogen, and phosphorus as well as kill pests.