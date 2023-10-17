Delhi govt starts plantation drive to curb pollution in winters

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai, inaugurated the second phase of the tree plantation drive as part of the winter action plan, commencing from Garhi Mandu near Shastri Park, on Monday.



During the inauguration, Rai announced that the Delhi government has successfully planted over 40 lakh saplings this year to promote a greener Delhi. ‘This initiative is part of a broader strategy to achieve a target of planting 52 lakh saplings this year, with 77 per cent of the goal already accomplished,’ he said.

The effort is being coordinated by green agencies across 21 related departments, with an additional 50 lakh plants and shrubs slated for planting by the New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC).

Rai emphasised the positive impact of these tree planting endeavours on curbing pollution in the city. He pointed out that, ‘Due to the persistent efforts of the Delhi government, there has been a consistent decline in pollution levels.’ Additionally, there has been a notable increase in the green area or green cover of Delhi. ‘Where the green area was at 20 per cent in 2013, it has now reached 23.06 per cent in 2021,’ stated Rai, highlighting the progress made in enhancing Delhi’s green cover.

He elaborated, ‘Every year, the Government of Delhi conducts a tree plantation drive under the Green Action Plan. The Van Mahotsav, initiated from IARI Pusa on July 9, was established to boost the tree plantation campaign. During the Van Mahotsav event, free medicinal plants were distributed to the residents of Delhi to encourage them to contribute to the city’s green cover by planting trees in their own homes.’

The tree plantation campaign serves the dual purpose of expanding Delhi’s green belt and reducing pollution levels in the national capital. Since the formation of the Kejriwal government’s second term in 2020, an impressive 1.18 crore saplings have been planted. The target for this year stands at 52 lakh saplings, and the green agencies of the 21 relevant departments have been contributing to achieving this goal.