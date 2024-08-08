Delhi govt only one to invest 25% of budget on education, says Atishi

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government is the only one in the country that spends 25 per cent of its total budget on education, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday and claimed that the AAP dispensation transformed the city's academic landscape since taking office. She alleged during a press conference that government schools faced severe shortcomings, including shortages of classrooms, boards, power supply and washrooms, before the AAP took over.

"Since 2015, the Delhi government has built 22,711 new classrooms," she said. Atishi highlighted that the modern facilities in government schools include smart boards, libraries and sports facilities that provide students with a conducive learning environment.

Additionally, 14 new schools are being built in the city to ensure that the students have the best infrastructure for high-quality education. These efforts are part of the city government's commitment to providing top-notch education to every student, fulfilling Kejriwal's vision, Atishi added.