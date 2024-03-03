Delhi govt may allocate `1K cr for unauthorised colonies in Budget FY25

The Delhi government is likely to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for various initiatives in unauthorised colonies in the upcoming Budget, sources on Saturday said.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi is slated to present the Budget 2024-25 on March 4.

“For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Kejriwal government may announce a budgetary package of nearly Rs 1000 crore,” a source said.

Delhi has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, accommodating 30 per cent of the city’s population.

The Delhi government is likely to strengthen the road network in these unauthorised colonies and augment water supply pipelines and sewer networks. A total of 1,031 unauthorized colonies in the city are already connected to the sewer network, with a total installation of 4,000 plus kilometers of sewer lines, officials

claimed.