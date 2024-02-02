Delhi govt ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to family of deceased COVID warrior

New Delhi: In a heartfelt gesture, the Delhi government has bestowed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore upon the family of a deceased COVID warrior. Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand, accompanied by MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, presented the ex-gratia to the family of Nursing Orderly Sunil Dutt, who lost his life in the line of duty at a hospital. The initiative, part of a series dedicated to honouring COVID warriors, is aimed at providing support and care for the families of those who dedicated their lives to protect others.

