MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Delhi govt ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to family of deceased COVID warrior
Delhi

Delhi govt ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to family of deceased COVID warrior

BY MPost1 Feb 2024 6:30 PM GMT

New Delhi: In a heartfelt gesture, the Delhi government has bestowed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore upon the family of a deceased COVID warrior. Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand, accompanied by MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, presented the ex-gratia to the family of Nursing Orderly Sunil Dutt, who lost his life in the line of duty at a hospital. The initiative, part of a series dedicated to honouring COVID warriors, is aimed at providing support and care for the families of those who dedicated their lives to protect others.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X