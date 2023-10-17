Delhi govt approves scheme for premium bus service

New Delhi: In a significant move to promote public transport and reduce pollution, the Delhi government has approved the Premium Bus Service Scheme.



The scheme, known as the “Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023,” has been in the making for months and is now set to change the way the city’s middle and upper-middle classes view public transportation.

In August, the Delhi government initiated a public consultation process by posting the draft of the scheme on its official website,

inviting input and feedback from the public.

The result is a comprehensive plan to encourage residents to choose public transportation over private vehicles.

Under the provisions of this scheme, a key requirement is that no premium bus can be utilized or procured if its registration

date exceeds three years from the date of the scheme’s notification.

This restriction aims to ensure that only modern, well-maintained vehicles are part of the premium bus fleet.

Additionally, the scheme mandates that any new premium buses introduced into the system must adhere to current emission standards, specifically BS-VI.

Furthermore, they must operate using either air-conditioned CNG or electric power. Starting from January 1, 2025, the scheme will exclusively permit electric buses, completely phasing out CNG-operated buses, even if they comply with BS-VI standards.