Delhi: Five arrested for involvement in fake visa scam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has dismantled a sophisticated visa scam operation, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of 235 fake VISAs.



The police received the information about the scam through a complaint registered at the Connaught Place Police Station.The arrested accused were identified as Suraj Bahri alias Sonu (49) son of Mitarpal Bahri, Ashwani Kumar (30) son of Satnam Singh, and Jaswinder Singh (40) son of Tarlochan Singh, all three were residents of Jalandhar City, Punjab, and Manish Sharma (51) son of Dhan Raj Sharma resident of Palam, Delhi, and Jitender Kumar (38) son of Parag Gupta resident of Bhalaswa Dairy, Delhi.

According to Police, the police action has brought to light a scheme where victims were promised visas to Canada but were instead defrauded of large sums of money. The accused were apprehended following a complaint by Kulwinder Singh, who alleged that he had been conned out of Rs 18.55 lakh under the guise of securing a Canadian visa.