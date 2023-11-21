Delhi extends friendship agreement with Japanese city of Fukuoka

New Delhi: The friendship agreement between Delhi and the Japanese city of Fukuoka was extended for another three years on Monday, with emphasis on cooperation in environment, art, culture and education, a city government statement said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Fukuoka Prefectural Government Vice Governor Akie Omagari signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during a ceremony commemorating the 15th anniversary of the ‘twinning’ agreement.

Omagari thanked Kejriwal for extending the agreement till March 2026, it said.

“This agreement not only fills the gap between the two cities but also connects them spiritually and culturally. It will promote various opportunities in health, education, and other sectors alongside environment,” Kejriwal said.

Environmental pollution is a serious issue, everyone must come together to find solutions, Omagari said at the MoU signing ceremony.

“We’re strongly requesting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Fukuoka and our Governor Seitaro Hattori is looking forward to meeting you,” the statement quoted her as saying.

A 35-member delegation from the Fukuoka Prefectural Government arrived at the Delhi Secretariat to meet

Kejriwal. The delegation is on a visit to the national capital to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the ‘twinning’ agreement.

The agreement, first signed on March 5, 2007, has

been extended until March 31, 2026.

Over the past 15 years, both the cities have engaged in various activities in art and cultural exchanges, environmental technology and student/youth exchange programmes, the statement said.