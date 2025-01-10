Delhi Cong chief: Kejriwal panicking

New Delhi: With the AAP facing “anti-incumbency” in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is “panicking” and is trying to pressure the Congress through its partners but “we are not going to make any kind of alliance” with his party, city Congress chief Devender Yadav

said on Thursday.

He also said there is no official statement from INDIA bloc parties about supporting the Aam Aadmi Party in upcoming Delhi assembly polls, and any alliance leader making statement to this effect is doing so in his or her own individual capacity. Kejriwal, as the chief minister for last 11 years, is not ready to discuss the problems of Delhi, Yadav said. He also took a jibe at Kejriwal for raising the issue of reservation to the capital’s Jat community, and demanding its inclusion in the Central OBC list. Kejriwal sees his New Delhi assembly seat and government slipping away from him that is why he is bringing new agendas, Yadav said,

Earlier in the day, AAP convenor and former chief minister Kejriwal told a press conference the BJP-led Central government has reneged on its promise to provide reservation to the capital’s Jat community. Kejriwal said he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the inclusion of Delhi’s Jat community in the Central OBC list.

“The way Kejriwal remembered the OBC issue of Jats in Delhi today is just politics and nothing else,” Yadav said. “As far as the support of all the INDIA alliance parties is concerned, no official statement has come from the parties that anyone is supporting the AAP. We are fighting elections in Delhi independently,” Yadav said, adding those who are making statement in support of the AAP are doing so as individual leaders.