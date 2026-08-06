Delhi CM inaugurates STEM Innovation Lab, says hands-on learning essential for students

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Innovation Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Pitampura and said hands-on, experiment-based learning is essential to prepare students for the future.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said STEM are no longer merely academic subjects but the foundation of the future economy and nation-building.

She said students need opportunities for practical learning, creative thinking and problem-solving instead of being confined to textbook education.

The chief minister said the STEM Innovation Lab is not just a laboratory but the beginning of a new era of innovation, scientific thinking and opportunities for Delhi's students.

She reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to equipping every government school with modern infrastructure, digital technology and innovation-driven learning resources so that students are prepared to meet future challenges.

Gupta said the laboratory would encourage students to work on new ideas, develop a scientific outlook and find solutions to real-life problems. She added that quality, technology-enabled education would play an important role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

She said students studying in schools today would become tomorrow's scientists, engineers, innovators, startup founders and nation-builders, and the government's endeavour is to ensure that every child has access to equal opportunities, modern resources and quality education.

Cricketer and Chairman of Da One Group Shikhar Dhawan, representatives of HMD India, senior officials of the Education Department, teachers and students were present at the inauguration.

She said partnerships between the government and the private sector can act as a catalyst for positive change in education by expanding access to modern learning resources in government schools, and expressed hope that similar collaborations would further strengthen Delhi's education system.