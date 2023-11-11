Delhi breathes easy after rain, Diwali AQI unlikely to be ‘severe’

New Delhi: Delhi breathed easy on Friday after intermittent rain cleared the suffocating haze that had been lingering for more than 10 days and improved the city’s AQI by over 150 points.



The national Capital’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 279, significantly improving from 437 on Thursday.

The city experienced ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality for two weeks starting October 28.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

The air quality is expected to improve further due to wind speed favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

The AQI at any given time is the average of readings taken in the previous 24 hours.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Friday and 4.2 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met department data showed most areas in Delhi recorded light rain.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the IMD, said most parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, recorded rainfall since Thursday night.

The IMD had earlier predicted a marginal improvement in the air quality just ahead of Diwali, owing to favourable meteorological conditions, including light rain.

IMD officials had also said a change in the wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India would help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble burning.

Once the western disturbance passes, the wind speed will increase to around 15 kilometres per hour on November 11 (Saturday) that will help disperse pollutants ahead of Diwali (November 12), Srivastava said.

Last year, a decrease in stubble-burning incidents, delayed spells of rain and an early Diwali, along with favourable meteorological conditions, prevented the national capital from turning into a gas chamber following the festival.