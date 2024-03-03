Decomposed body in sack found near metro station

A person’s decomposed body stuffed in a sack was found at the Rohatak Road here on

Saturday afternoon, police said.

A call was received at about 2.45 pm about an abandoned sack lying near metro pillar number 124 on the Rohtak Road in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area,

they said.

“Inside the bag, the dead body of an unknown person was found. After inspection by mobile crime team, the body was sent to a hospital,” a police officer said.

The body is suspected to be of a woman, but it is yet to be established as the body was highly decomposed, the officer said.

A case of murder is being registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station and investigation has been taken up, he said.

Multiple teams are being formed to work on it, police said.