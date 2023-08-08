Cyber fraud gang busted

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Police Station of South District successfully apprehended eight individuals, including a Nigerian national who is believed to be the kingpin of a cyber fraud gang.

The Nigerian national has been identified as Onyebo Onyeka Nathaniel.

The operation, led by Inspector Arun Kumar Verma and his team, resulted in the freezing of five bank accounts and the recovery of valuable evidence, including mobile phones, a laptop, and debit cards.

The gang came under the radar after a complaint was lodged on July 18 through the Online Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The complainant reported falling victim to an elaborate online scam orchestrated by the gang. The modus operandi involved befriending the complainant on social media, specifically Facebook, and then swindling him through fabricated stories and demands for money. The complainant was lured into transferring a staggering amount of Rs 12,75,500 in 12 separate transactions under various pretexts, including the purported release of a seized demand draft. The investigating team worked meticulously to trace the money trail and identify the culprits involved. The breakthrough came as the police tracked the fraudulent transactions to four different bank accounts.

The money was withdrawn from ATM machines in the Mandawali area of New Delhi. This discovery led to the apprehension of the key suspect, Onyebo Onyeka Nathaniel, a Nigerian national. Subsequent investigations and raids resulted in the arrest of seven other individuals involved in providing bank accounts and SIM cards for fraudulent activities. The diligent efforts of the police force have exposed a complex web of cybercrime, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance against online fraud.

The arrested individuals, including the Nigerian national, are facing charges under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.