Crime Branch nabs proclaimed offender on the run for 7 yrs

New Delhi: The Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender for evading the police for the last seven years in a cheating case. The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Mehrauli Police Station.



The arrested accused was identified as Agnelo Mark, (61) resident of Shankar Vihar, Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the case unfolded when the complainant, lured by a seemingly lucrative property deal presented by Mahesh Arora, discovered that the property, in Shahpur Jat, Delhi, belonged to another individual. The complainant, having paid Rs five lakh in advance, faced threats from the accused when he demanded his money back. Subsequently, Mahesh Arora, Anita, and Harish were arrested, but Agnelo Marks and his wife Nisha Marks remained elusive, leading to their proclamation as offenders by the court.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, dedicated to solving cases of cheating, meticulously worked on the unsolved matter.

Both manual and technical surveillance were employed, with crucial information shared among informers. A breakthrough came when Head Constable Sumit received secret information about Agnelo Marks’ presence near Shankar Vihar, Loni. Acting on this intelligence, a team led by Inspector Sandeep Swami successfully apprehended the accused. During the interrogation, Agnelo Marks confessed to his involvement in the cheating case, revealing that he, along with his wife and accomplices, fabricated fake property documents.

The group deceived the complainant by agreeing to the sale of the Janta Flat, extracting Rs five lakh as an advance payment.

Marks admitted to constantly changing hideouts across different areas of Delhi to avoid arrest.

A profile of the accused paints a picture of a man with limited education, reaching only class 7, who worked as a ‘Mistri’ before venturing into various endeavours, including a stint in Congo, Africa. On his return to India in 2004, Marks started a clothing business that failed to yield profits. Driven by the desire for easy money, he became entangled in the cheating case.