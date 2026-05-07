Crime against women highest in Delhi; 13,396 cases in 2024: NCRB

new delhi: Crime against women in Delhi remained the highest among 19 major cities, with 13,396 cases registered in 2024 alone, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.



The rate of crime against women in Delhi, meanwhile, remained fourth highest among the cities in 2024, after Jaipur, Indore and Lucknow, according to the report.

The crime rate for 2024 was recorded at 176.8, where the rate represents number of crimes against women per one lakh women in Delhi.

Meanwhile, according to the report, overall crimes against women in Delhi registered a 0.22 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024, as 13,366 cases were reported in 2023. In 2022, the figure stood at 14,158.

Crimes like rape and dowry remained a major concern in 2024, with 1,058 cases registered for rape. The total number of dowry deaths remained at 109, according to the report.

In 2024, one acid attack case was reported in Delhi, as compared to six such cases in 2023. Kidnapping and abduction of women also remained a major concern as well, with 3,974 cases being registered in Delhi in 2024 -- highest in the 19 metropolitan cities, according to the report.

Over 7,600 cases of crimes against children

Delhi recorded 7,662 cases of crimes against children in 2024, marginally lower than the 7,769 cases registered in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data 2024.

In 2022, the national capital reported 7,468 such cases, the data showed.

Despite the slight decline in absolute numbers, Delhi continued to report one of the highest crime rates against children in the country at 138.4 cases per lakh child population in 2024, significantly above the national average of 42.3.

The NCRB data also showed that the chargesheet rate in crimes against children cases in Delhi stood at 31.7 per cent in 2024, considerably lower than the national average of 61.4 per cent.

Among Union Territories, Delhi accounted for the highest number of crimes against children, followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 887 cases and Chandigarh with 255 cases.

Nationwide, a total of 1,87,702 cases of crimes against children were registered in 2024, compared to 1,77,335 in 2023 and 1,62,449 in 2022, reflecting a steady rise over the past three years.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of such cases among states at 24,171, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 22,222 and Madhya Pradesh at 21,908.

Delhi continued to top juvenile crime charts in 2024 while also dominating overall theft statistics, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The city recorded 2,306 cases involving “children in conflict with the law” (CCLs), the highest among metropolitan cities, with about 42 juveniles per one lakh minors allegedly involved in crime. The figures have remained consistently high over the past three years. Chennai (466 cases) and Bengaluru (386) followed distantly.

Theft was the most common offence among juveniles in Delhi, with 526 cases, followed by snatching (217), attempt to murder (210) and robbery (195). Overall, offences against property accounted for 1,027 cases, while offences affecting the human body stood at 569. Crimes against women and children involved 134 cases, including 58 rape cases.

At a broader level, Delhi also led theft statistics across 19 major metros. Of the 2,46,882 theft cases reported nationwide in 2024, Delhi alone accounted for 1,80,973 — about 73.3 per cent — translating to nearly 497 cases per day.

In total, 3,270 juveniles were apprehended in Delhi, most of whom lived with parents and had education up to matric level, highlighting underlying socio-economic factors linked to youth crime.