Court upholds Medha Patkar’s conviction in defamation case filed by L-G Saxena

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed activist Medha Patkar’s appeal against her conviction in a 23-year-old defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The court upheld the magisterial court’s verdict, stating Patkar was “rightly convicted” under IPC Section 500.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh rejected Patkar’s argument that the press release in question was issued by the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) and not personally by her. The court ruled that her involvement was evident, describing her attempt to disassociate from the statement as akin to “hiding an elephant behind an office table.”

The case stems from a press release dated November 24, 2000, in which Patkar allegedly made defamatory remarks about Saxena, who was then leading an NGO in Gujarat. The magisterial court, on May 24 last year, found her guilty and, on July 1, sentenced her to five months of simple imprisonment along with a Rs 10 lakh fine.

The court found the contents of the press note “factually false and defamatory,” dismissing claims that Saxena had visited Malegaon or issued a cheque to an NBA-linked entity. Instead, it noted that he had actively opposed the NBA and supported the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project.

Patkar has been directed to appear on April 8 for sentencing.