Court reader held for taking ₹20,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a court official posted at Delhi’s Tees Hazari Court in a bribery case, officials said.



The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Sadana, who served as reader to Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ-02) in Court No. 178. He was taken into custody after being allegedly caught accepting a bribe in a trap operation conducted by the agency. According to officials, Sadana had demanded ₹30,000 for allegedly facilitating a favourable outcome in a pending bail matter. Acting on a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and initiated surveillance to verify the allegations.

During the operation, ₹20,000 was allegedly accepted by the accused as part payment of the demanded bribe, following which he was apprehended. Officials said the arrest was made after completion of necessary procedural formalities and collection of evidence.

The agency stated that the action was based on credible inputs and followed established legal protocols. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged misconduct and to determine whether others were involved in the racket.

CBI officials added that documents and procedural records are being examined to trace how the matter was handled through informal channels instead of official court processes. The probe is continuing.