Court flags insulting remarks, orders FIR against Iyer-Mitra

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra over objectionable social media posts targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande and other journalists. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Bhanu Pratap Singh of the Saket Court.



The court observed that Iyer-Mitra’s posts contained sexually coloured remarks directed at Pande and others, and were prima facie intended to insult her, noting that she had been explicitly named in the tweets. It held that the content disclosed cognisable offences under Sections 75(3) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Emphasising the need for a police probe, the court stated that the alleged offences were committed in cyberspace on the platform X (formerly Twitter). It directed investigators to verify the user account from which the posts originated and to trace and recover the electronic devices used. The court also found the Action Taken Report filed by PSI Ombir to be unsatisfactory, as it failed to consider the tweets in question.

Pande and six other journalists had approached the court alleging that Iyer-Mitra repeatedly referred to them as prostitutes in a series of posts and articles. They cited specific tweets containing derogatory language and offensive remarks about Pande.

Separately, the journalists filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court, arguing that Iyer-Mitra’s statements amounted to a sustained campaign of vilification, causing mental distress and reputational harm. They sought a permanent injunction, a written apology, and damages of ₹2 crore.

On 21 May 2025, the High Court recorded his undertaking to delete posts within five hours.