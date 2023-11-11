Court extends judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till November 24

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 24 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise case. Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign three letters addressed to the commissioner of the MCDregarding development work as a Member of Parliament.

The judge also directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar in a defamation case. Meanwhile, the judge also allowed co-accused and former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody, to visit his ailing wife on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm under security.