Court directs filing of FIR against Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the police officials to register an FIR against the Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions Limited (Credit Card Subsidiary) of Bank of Baroda and M/S Yash Enterprises on the complaint alleging several offences including forgery.



The said order has been passed in lieu to the application filed by the Complainant through his counsels namely Adv. Gurmukh Singh Arora and Adv. Manas Sharma under section 156(3) of code of criminal procedure whereby several heinous offences including but not limited to forgery were alleged.

After careful examination of the application and the arguments made by the counsels, Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal allowed the said application and directed the police officials to lodge an FIR under sections 415 (Cheating), section 419 (Punishment for cheating), section 465 (Punishment for forgery), section 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), section 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of IPC, 1860 and section 66 A (Punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service) of Information Technology Act, 2000.

The court also called for status report from the investigating officer.